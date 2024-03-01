Hong Kong's New World to sell shopping mall development for $514 mln

HONG KONG, March 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong property developer New World Development 0017.HK agreed to sell to a local shopping mall with 1,000 parking spaces for HK$4.02 billion ($513.55 million).

The buyer is property peer Chinachem Group, according to a joint statement by the two companies on Friday.

($1 = 7.8279 Hong Kong dollars)

