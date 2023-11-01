News & Insights

Hong Kong's MTR terminates Stockholm suburban rail services contract

November 01, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's subway operator MTR Corp 0066.HK said on Wednesday it was terminating a 10-year contract with Sweden's Stockholm City Council to operate and maintain the city's suburban rail services via its subsidiary MTR Nordic.

MTR Corp, which also operates the London Overground railway service in a joint venture with Germany's Deutsche Bahn, will recognise a charge of around SEK 1 billion ($89.36 million) against its earnings for fiscal 2023.

Stockholm's suburban rail services are operated by MTR Pendeltågen AB, a subsidiary of MTR Nordic, which will pay SEK 580 million ($51.88 million) to the city council in relation to terminating the contract.

The contract was originally signed in 2015, with MTR taking over as operator in December 2016.

MTR, in its 2023 interim results, had flagged challenges faced by its loss-making Stockholm operations due to a shortage of local drivers and maintenance issues.

"The company was working hard to improve the financial situation of this business, which had been operating at a loss, and was reviewing its options for how best to proceed," MTR said in an exchange filing.

MTR Pendeltågen AB will transfer managing the rail services, certain inventory, spares and assets to a new operator.

($1 = 11.1791 Swedish crowns)

