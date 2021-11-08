Hong Kong's Link to buy retail properties in Sydney for about $400 mln

Hong Kong-listed Link Real Estate Investment Trust said it has agreed to buy 50% interests in three retail properties in Sydney from Ipoh Property Pty Ltd for A$538.2 million ($398.16 million).

Link said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire the interests in three retail assets at the heart of Sydney central business district - Queen Victoria Building, The Galeries and The Strand Arcade.

The acquisition will be funded by cash and debt, and Link's ratio of debt to total assets will increase to 21.4% from 20.1%, based on its financial position at end-March 2021.

The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2022.

($1 = 1.3517 Australian dollars)

