Hong Kong’s last governor on dealing with China: podcast

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chris Patten was Britain’s top representative in the colony before its handover 25 years ago. In this edition of The Exchange podcast he talks about his newly published diaries, businesses sucking up to the People’s Republic, and whether the West will defend international rules.

