Hong Kong's Lam says Beijing supports expanding Stock Connect

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Beijing supports deepening access between Hong Kong and mainland financial markets and expanding the Stock Connect linking the two sides, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in her annual policy address on Wednesday.

Stock Connect allows mainland investors to buy shares listed in Hong Kong via the Shenzhen and Shanghai bourses. It is also one of the most popular and efficient ways for international investors to trade mainland stocks, via Hong Kong.

Lam said Hong Kong-listed biotech companies that have yet to make a profit would be included in Stock Connect, as would some stocks listed on the mainland's Sci-Tech Innovation Board.

She did not, however, announce the inclusion of firms with secondary listings in Hong Kong or which have two classes of shares carrying different voting rights, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK and JD.com Inc 9618.HK - a key point market participants were watching out for.

As of October, mainland investors purchased HK$541.6 billion ($69.87 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect, showed Reuters calculations based on HKEX data.

"One reason for the strong southbound flows is that mainland investors need to go through the Connect if they want to buy shares of leading Chinese companies that are only listed in Hong Kong," said chief strategist Linus Yip at First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong, giving as examples Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, Haidilao International Holding Ltd 6862.HK, Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK and Meituan 3690.HK.

"Another reason is the AH share premium that makes Hong Kong shares more attractive to long-term investors, who could expect stock prices of dual-listed companies to unify in the long run."

As of last market close, the Hang Seng China AH premium index .HSCAHPI stood at 143, indicating China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 43% over their Hong Kong-listed counterparts.

($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu in Shanghai and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

