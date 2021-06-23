US Markets

Hong Kong's Lalamove confidentially files for U.S. IPO - Bloomberg

Sohini Podder Reuters
Lalamove, a Hong Kong-based provider of on-demand logistics and delivery, has confidentially submitted paperwork with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. https://bloom.bg/2SPImol

Lalamove did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

    Reuters

