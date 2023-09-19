News & Insights

Hong Kong's June-August unemployment rate unchanged at 2.8%

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

September 19, 2023 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.8% in the June-to-August period, the government said on Tuesday.

"The ongoing recovery of inbound tourism and local consumption would continue to support the labour market in the coming months," Chris Sun, secretary for labour and welfare, said in a statement.

The jobless rate for May-July had also stood at 2.8%.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.