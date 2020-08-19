Hong Kong's jobless rate eases to 6.1%, sees near-term pressure

By Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate for May to July eased slightly, from the highest in more than 15 years in the previous rolling period, as government relief measures provided some support and restrictions partly contained coronavirus infections.

The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate for the three-month period ended in July slipped to 6.1% from 6.2% in April-June, government data showed on Wednesday.

Hong Kong had success in containing the novel coronavirus outbreak in May and June, but a third wave began to spread in July.

Secretary for Labor and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said in a statement the job market would remain under pressure.

"The recent surges in infected cases both worldwide and locally have further clouded Hong Kong's economic outlook for the rest of the year," he said.

Under-employment decreased to 3.5% from 3.7% in the previous three-month rolling period, while the number of unemployed rose by about 1,800 to 242,500 in the three months ending July.

The consumption- and tourism-related sectors were among those with the highest unemployment rates in the period, with a combined rate of 10.8%, the most since SARS in 2003.

Joblessness in the food and beverage sector was at 14.6%, the statement said.

In construction, the unemployment rate was the highest since the global financial crisis at 11.3%.

Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said the data showed the impact of social-distancing on jobs was not relenting.

"I believe this one data point is not a change of trend or implies the bottoming of the unemployment rate as I expect social-distancing measures in Hong Kong will remain tight to avoid another wave of COVID," she said.

On Tuesday, the government said it would roll out a third round of relief measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic's economic impact and to prevent unemployment worsening.

Hong Kong's economy shrank 9% year-on-year in the second quarter, suffering from the triple impact of a tightened trade environment, prolonged social disturbances and the epidemic.

