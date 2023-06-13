News & Insights

Oil

Hong Kong's HKBN ends buyout talks with HGC Global's parent

June 13, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Adds details on the talks and share valuation

June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's HKBN 1310.HK said on Tuesday it had ended buyout talks with I Squared Asia Advisors, the parent company of internet service provider HGC Global Communications.

The telecom company had in March confirmed that it had received a non-binding letter of interest from I Squared, but did notdisclose an offer price or any other details.

HKBN, which offers broadband network and Wi-Fi services, has also attracted interest from other firms.

Reuters in April reported that telecom giant China Mobile 0941.HKwas looking at buying the company.

HKBN currently has a market capitalisation of HK$6.69 billion ($853.98 million). Its stock is down nearly 9% since the talks were revealed on March 2.

I Squared's HGC was spun off from conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings 0001.HK in 2017.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anil D'Silva)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.