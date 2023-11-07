Hong Kong's HashKey Exchange Lists This Top 20 Token For Professional Trading

HashKey, a Hong Kong-based exchange, has advanced its offerings by approving Chainlink's token for trading by professional investors, following the integration of Uniswap into its trading platform and the launch of its inaugural licensed mobile trading application.

What Happened: HashKey revealed its plans to list Chainlink's crypto token LINK token with the trading of LINK/USD pair for professional investors, effective Nov. 10, 2023, as the exchange announced on its website. The exchange is already open for deposits and withdrawals for LINK.

Price Action: Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) token is up 2.7% in the past 25 hours, and has risen almost 75% in the past month. Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) is down 1.9% in the past 24 hours and is trading 14% higher in the past month.

Chainlink operates as a decentralized network of Oracle machines that serve as middleware connecting smart contracts on various platforms with external data sources, Metaverse Post reports. This leads smart contracts to securely access the off-chain data.

Other HashKey Developments On Monday, HashKey Exchange announced that Uniswap will be available for professional investors only as it looks for regional strategy expansion. UNI will be tradable against the USD and the exchange will start accepting deposits for the same. Overall, the exchange now supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC).

The company also recently announced the launch of its first licensed mobile trading app for iOS and Android devices. It also intends to launch its own ERC-20 token called HashKey EcoPoints for rewarding the ecosystem contributors, offering fee discounts and specific rights for asset issuance.

In early August 2023, HashKey Exchange and OSL Digital Securities Ltd were granted Hong Kong's first crypto exchange licenses under a new regime enabling exchanges to serve retail customers.

