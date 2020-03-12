Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunges into bear market

Hong Kong's stock market slid into a bear market as a 7.4% plunge in share prices at Friday's open dragged the benchmark Hang Seng Index over 20% below its January high,

The Hang Seng Index recorded its year-to-date high of 29,174.92 points on Jan. 20.

The index dipped below 23,339.94 points, the bear market barrier, when the market opened amid a global rout triggered by fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

