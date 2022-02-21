Hong Kong's Greater Bay Airlines wins approval to begin commercial flights

Approved to operate scheduled flights from Monday

Will compete against Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines

Hong Kong passenger numbers 98.8% below 2020 levels in January

Adds comments from airline, details of route approvals, fleet plans

HONG KONG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Air Transport Licensing Authority said on Monday it had granted a licence to startup Greater Bay Airlines, clearing the way for it to operate scheduled commercial flights at a time of deeply depressed travel demand in the city.

Greater Bay Airlines operated its first cargo charter flight last November after receiving its air operator's certificate in October, but until now had not been approved to launch regularly scheduled commercial flights.

The startup, which was approved to operate scheduled flights from Monday, will be competing against the financial centre's dominant carrier, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd 0293.HK and Hong Kong Airlines.

Greater Bay Airlines has been cleared to operate scheduled passenger and cargo journeys on 104 routes with unlimited frequencies to and from Hong Kong, the city's air transport licensing authority said in a statement on its website.

The airline said in a statement on Monday it would receive its second and third Boeing Co BA.N 737-800 planes soon and plans to expand its fleet significantly over the next five years in line with market demand.

Its Chief Executive Algernon Yau said the licence meant the airline would be able to expedite launch preparations and apply for operating permits from destinations. "We look forward to the launch of our inaugural service soon," he said in the statement, without providing further details.

Hong Kong has put in place strict passenger and air crew quarantine rules as part of attempts to eliminate COVID-19 cases and open its border with mainland China.

The restrictions have hobbled an aviation recovery in Hong Kong at a time when rival Singapore is loosening travel restrictions and reporting rising passenger numbers.

Hong Kong International Airport last week reported only 71,000 passengers in January, down 98.8% from the same month in 2020, before COVID-19 had spread widely beyond mainland China.

Cathay in January operated just 2% of pre-pandemic passenger capacity and 21% of pre-pandemic cargo capacity, it said last week.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Additional reporting and Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jason Neely and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

