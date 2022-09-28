Hong Kong's global investment summit to take place Nov 2

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday its Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit will take place on Nov. 2 with some of the world's top banking chief executives and asset managers set to attend.

The summit, with the title, Navigating Beyond Uncertainty, will be attended by Goldman Sach's GS.N David Solomon, Citigroup's C.N Jane Fraser and Morgan Stanley's MS.N James Gorman, said the HKMA, the city's financial regulator and de facto central bank.

Hong Kong officials have hoped the event, which will lead into the Rugby Sevens, will be seen as a re-opening of the city, which has endured COVID-19 border restrictions for more than two years.

The city scrapped mandatory hotel quarantine from Monday, but visitors to the city still face restrictions from attending some places like bars and restaurants for the first three days.

Some banks had warned top bosses would not attend if any restrictions remained in place.

HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said the final guidelines for those attending the summit were still being finalised.

"For most of them this will only be a short visit and we need to make sure they can meet people, do business and build relationships in the kind of business-as-usual way they expect from a vibrant international city," he said in a statement.

"The latest relaxation of some of the control measures is helpful and provides a good basis for us to finalise an appropriate set of arrangements to facilitate the visit of our guests and make the Summit a success, which will underline Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre."

