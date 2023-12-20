Hong Kong's Gaw Capital appoints Oliver Yates to head Australia climate tech strategy

SINGAPORE, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-headquartered private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners said on Wednesday it has appointed Oliver Yates to head its climate tech strategy for Australia.

Yates, who was a veteran senior executive of Macquarie Group and chief executive of Clean Energy Finance Corp, will lead Gaw Capital's expansion in Australia with a focus on climate tech and energy transition investments, the company said in a statement.

The appointment comes as Gaw Capital seeks to expand its investment activities in the climate tech, energy transition and sustainability sectors, it added.

Gaw Capital has raised $22.3 billion in equity since 2005 and managed assets of $33.7 billion as of the third quarter of this year, according to the statement.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Janane Venkatraman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.