Hong Kong's FX intervention hits post financial crisis milestone

Contributor
Alun John Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Hong Kong has sold more of its local currency so far this year than it did in any full year since the global financial crisis, in a bid to stop the unit strengthening and breaking its peg with the greenback.

Recasts with year to date milestone

HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has sold more of its local currency so far this year than it did in any full year since the global financial crisis, in a bid to stop the unit strengthening and breaking its peg with the greenback.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$10.9 billion ($1.41 billion) on Tuesday in interventions in Hong Kong and U.S. trading hours.

That brings its total so far this year to HK$230.6 billion, beating the HK$227 billion for the full year of 2015, which was previously the highest since 2009, according to official data and Reuters calculations.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar. When it weakens to HK$7.85 a dollar, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) buys Hong Kong dollars from the market; when it strengthens to $7.75, the HKMA sells Hong Kong dollars.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Alun.John@thomsonreuters.com; +852-28415827;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More