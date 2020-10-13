Hong Kong's FX intervention hits post financial crisis milestone

Recasts with year to date milestone

HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has sold more of its local currency so far this year than it did in any full year since the global financial crisis, in a bid to stop the unit strengthening and breaking its peg with the greenback.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$10.9 billion ($1.41 billion) on Tuesday in interventions in Hong Kong and U.S. trading hours.

That brings its total so far this year to HK$230.6 billion, beating the HK$227 billion for the full year of 2015, which was previously the highest since 2009, according to official data and Reuters calculations.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a narrow range of 7.75-7.85 to the U.S. dollar. When it weakens to HK$7.85 a dollar, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) buys Hong Kong dollars from the market; when it strengthens to $7.75, the HKMA sells Hong Kong dollars.

($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)

