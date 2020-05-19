Hong Kong's Feb-Apr unemployment rises to 5.2%, highest in over a decade

HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in the February to April period, the highest in over a decade as the coronavirus restricted activity in an economy already in recession, the government said on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose from 4.2% in the January-March period, government data showed.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

