Hong Kong's Feb-Apr unemployment rises to 5.2%, highest in over a decade

Contributors
Donny Kwok Reuters
Twinnie Siu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in the February to April period, the highest in over a decade as the coronavirus restricted activity in an economy already in recession, the government said on Tuesday.

HONG KONG, May 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in the February to April period, the highest in over a decade as the coronavirus restricted activity in an economy already in recession, the government said on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose from 4.2% in the January-March period, government data showed.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More