Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on Sept 25

Clare Jim Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong's Disneyland said on Tuesday it will reopen on Friday to a reduced number of visitors and limited days, with enhanced health measures after the latest wave of coronavirus infections forced it to close again in mid July.

Hong Kong relaxed more coronavirus restrictions last week, including reopening theme parks, after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases.

Disneyland said all guests will be required to wear face masks, and the park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays initially. Indoor live performances will also be suspended.

Disneyland, majority-owned by the city government with Walt Disney DIS.N holding a minority stake, closed on July 15 for a second time this year due to the virus, after having reopened in June.

DIS

