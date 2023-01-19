US Markets
SLF

Hong Kong's Dah Sing Bank strikes bancassurance deal with Canada's Sun Life

Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

January 19, 2023 — 08:30 pm EST

Written by Anshuman Daga for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Dah Sing Bank 2356.HK and a subsidiary of Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO have struck a 15-year bancassurance partnership deal in Hong Kong.

"Sun Life will pay an amount of HK$1.5 billion ($191.5 million) for this exclusive arrangement, with ongoing variable payments to Dah Sing Bank based on the success of the partnership, both companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

($1 = 7.8333 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.