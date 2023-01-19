Hong Kong's Dah Sing Bank strikes bancassurance deal with Canada's Sun Life

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Dah Sing Bank 2356.HK and a subsidiary of Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO have struck a 15-year bancassurance partnership deal in Hong Kong.

"Sun Life will pay an amount of HK$1.5 billion ($191.5 million) for this exclusive arrangement, with ongoing variable payments to Dah Sing Bank based on the success of the partnership, both companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

($1 = 7.8333 Hong Kong dollars)

