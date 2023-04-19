Hong Kong's CK Hutchison raises $2.5 bln in two dollar bond tranches - term sheet

Adds deal pricing information

SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison 0001.HK has raised $2.5 billion in two dollar bond tranches, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.

The group raised $1.25 billion each in a five- and ten-year tranche, the term sheet said.

CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The firm is a ports-to-telecom conglomerate controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing.

The five-year tranche was priced at U.S. Treasuries plus 110 basis points compared to the initial price guidance of 145 basis points.

The price for the longer-dated tranche was set at U.S. Treasuries plus 135 basis points, while the initial guidance was set at 170 basis points.

CK Hutchison received $6.2 billion worth of orders for the five-year bond and $6.4 billion for the ten-year tranche, a separate term sheet seen by Reuters said.

Asian investors bought the majority of the deal for both tranches, the term sheet said with, fund managers and banks taking the highest percentages of the bonds on offer.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christian Schmollinger)

