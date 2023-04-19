Hong Kong's CK Hutchison raises $2.5 billion in two dollar bond tranches - term sheet

SYDNEY, April 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong conlomerate CK Hutchison 0001.HK has raised $2.5 billion in two dollar bond tranches, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The group raised $1.25 billion each in a five and ten year tranche, the term sheet said.

CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.