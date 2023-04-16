Hong Kong's CK Hutchison mandates banks for dollar bond deal -term sheet

April 16, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, April 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings 0001.HK has mandated investment banks ahead of a potential dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The ports-to-telecoms conglomerate owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing is considering issuing 5- and 10-year bonds, the term sheet said.

CK Hutchison did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

