Hong Kong's CK Hutchison launches 5-yr, 10-yr dollar bond deal -term sheet

By Scott Murdoch

SYDNEY, April 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 0001.HK launched a five- and 10-year U.S. dollar bond deal on Tuesday, showed a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Initial price guidance for the five-year bond was set at U.S. Treasuries plus 145 basis points whereas the 10-year tranche was U.S. Treasuries plus 170 basis points.

CK Hutchison is looking to raise at least $1 billion in the deal, Reuters reported on Monday citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.