Hong Kong's CK Asset spins off unit Aim Clever for $2.65 bln

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based investment holding company CK Asset Holdings 1113.HK said on Wednesday it has divested its unit Aim Clever Holdings Ltd for HK$20.77 billion ($2.65 billion).

Aim Clever holds around 152 residential blocks in development in Hong Kong, CK Asset said, adding that ORIC-Borrett Ltd, indirectly owned by funds managed by Singapore-based wealth manager Sino Suisse Capital, will acquire the unit.

The deal comes as the country's property sector sees a string of debt defaults by cash-squeezed developers, triggering a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

CK Asset, which is also a property developer, said it estimates a gain from the disposal of HK$6.3 billion, upon completion.

($1 = 7.8495 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

