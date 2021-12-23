Hong Kong's CK Asset plans sale of aircraft leasing businesses for $4.28 bln

Dec 24 (Reuters) - CK Asset Holdings Ltd 1113.HK said on Friday it had agreed to sell its aircraft-leasing businesses for an aggregate $4.28 billion, as it exits the sector while enhancing its strategic focus during the pandemic.

The Hong Kong property developer said it had agreed to sell the entire Accipiter Finance S.à r.l. and Manchester Aviation Finance S.à r.l. to Maverick Aviation Holdings Ltd, which is managed by Carlyle Aviation Partners - the commercial aviation investment and servicing arm of The Carlyle Group CG.O.

CK Asset said an aggregate profit of $170 million is estimated from the disposals.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.