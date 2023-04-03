Hong Kong's China Renaissance halts trade, delays 2022 results

Adds details, background

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank China Renaissance Holdings 1911.HK said its would delay its audited annual results and suspend its stock trading from Monday, after mainland authorities took away its chairman, Bao Fan, to co-operate with an investigation.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the bank said auditors told it they were unable to complete their audit and sign off on the earnings report until Bao, as controlling shareholder, becomes generally available for contact.

"While the company has used its best efforts to facilitate the requests of the auditors", those requests are not matters within the control of China Renaissance, the bank said in the filing, adding that the board "was not able to reasonably estimate when it would meet to approve" the 2022 annual results.

The bank had an unaudited loss of 563.8 million yuan ($81.8 million) for 2022, compared with 1.6 billion yuan worth of net income for the year earlier, Sunday's filing showed.

Late in February, the bank said in an exchange filing that Bao Fan, its star dealmaker, was co-operating with authorities in their investigation.

Bao's disappearance in February sent shares in China Renaissance down as much as 50%. The shares remain about 10% down this year.

The bank said the resumption of trade in its shares would depend on the publication of its audited annual results.

Authorities have not issued any official statement regarding Bao's whereabouts.

($1=6.8915 yuan)

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

