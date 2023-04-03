Hong Kong's China Renaissance halts trade, delays 2022 results

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Boutique investment bank China Renaissance Holdings 1911.HK said its would delay its audited annual results and suspend its stock trading from Monday, after mainland authorities took away its chairman, Bao Fan, to co-operate with an investigation.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the bank said auditors told it they were unable to complete their audit and sign off on the earnings report until Bao, as controlling shareholder, becomes generally available for contact.

The bank had an unaudited loss of 563.8 million yuan ($81.8 million) for 2022, Sunday's filing showed.

Late in February, the bank said in an exchange filing that Bao Fan, its star dealmaker, was co-operating with authorities in their investigation.

($1=6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

