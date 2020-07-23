Hong Kong's central bank says security law does not affect 'normal' financial activities

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - China's new national security law for Hong Kong will not affect "normal" daily activities in the financial sector such as hedging, publishing bearish reports or the collection of market data, the chief executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Eddie Yue added that the central bank's regulatory policy and guidance, which are in line with international standards, remain unchanged, and that the city has had net $14 billion of inflows since April, despite worries of a capital flight.

(Reporting by Noah Sin, Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 5202 7991; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.