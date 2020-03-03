Hong Kong's central bank cuts interest rate after Fed move

US Markets

Donny Kwok Reuters
HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 50 basis points to 1.5% on Wednesday, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut of the same margin.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves in lock-step with the United States as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Reese)

