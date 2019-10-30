Hong Kong's central bank cuts interest rate after Fed move

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 2% on Thursday, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a cut of the same size.

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 2% on Thursday, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a cut of the same size.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves lock-step with the United States' as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The market had expected the U.S. central bank to cut for a third time in a row amid slowing global growth and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

Thursday's cut comes after five months of often violent anti-government protests in Hong Kong. The city is facing its first recession in a decade.

The city's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she expects the Asian financial hub's economy to contract for the full 2019 year, with the protests hampering business and a Sino-U.S. trade war taking a toll on factory activity.

HKMA had earlier this month cut the amount of cash that banks must keep as reserves, releasing an extra HK$200-300 billion ($25.50-38.24 billion) into the broader economy which has been hit by protests and the Sino-U.S. trade war.

