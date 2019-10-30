Hong Kong's central bank cuts interest rate after Fed move

HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 2% on Thursday, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a cut of the same size.

Hong Kong's monetary policy moves lock-step with the United States' as the city's currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback at a tight range of 7.75-7.85 per dollar.

The market had expected the U.S. central bank to cut for a third time in a row amid slowing global growth and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Noah Sin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

