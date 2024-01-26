Hong Kong's Bank of Jinzhou to receive $439 mln takeover offer from Liaoning Financial

Adds details on the offer

26 Jan - Hong-Kong-based Bank of Jinzhou 0416.HK said on Friday that Liaoning Financial Holding would make an offer to buy all domestic shares in the bank for an aggregate consideration of 3.15 billion yuan ($439.01 million).

Liaoning Financial, which is owned by the finance authority of the Chinese province of Liaoning, will offer 1.25 yuan per domestic share, the bank said in a filing with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

The bank added Liaoning will also offer to acquire its H-shares for HK$1.38 per H-share, valuing it at aggregate of HK$4.85 billion ($620.74 million)

H-shares are shares of Chinese mainland companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or other foreign exchanges. They are denominated in Hong Kong dollars and traded similarly to other equities on the Hong Kong exchange.

Liaoning Financial has appointed China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities as its financial adviser for the offer, the filing said.

Bank of Jinzhou will apply to delist its H-shares from the Hong Kong exchange after the offer becomes unconditional, the company added.

($1 = 7.1753 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(1 Hong Kong dollar = 0.9184 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.