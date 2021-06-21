Hong Kong's Apple Daily board may decide to stop publication this week -internal memo

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JESSIE PANG

Next Digital's pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid newspaper Apple Daily will stop publication after June 26 if a board meeting on Friday decides to stop operations, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Next Digital's 0282.HK pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid newspaper Apple Daily will stop publication after June 26 if a board meeting on Friday decides to stop operations, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

The newspaper was raided by police last week in a national security probe.

(Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((marius.zaharia@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6358;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters