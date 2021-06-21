Hong Kong's Apple Daily board may decide to stop publication this week -internal memo

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Next Digital's 0282.HK pro-democracy Hong Kong tabloid newspaper Apple Daily will stop publication after June 26 if a board meeting on Friday decides to stop operations, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

The newspaper was raided by police last week in a national security probe.

(Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)

