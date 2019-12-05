Hong Kong's Analogue says investigated by Competition Commission

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Engineering company Analogue Holdings Ltd 1977.HK said one of its subsidiaries is being investigated by Hong Kong's Competition Commission for suspected contravening of rules related to a tender and separate contracts.

Analogue, controlled by Otto Poon, the husband of Hong Kong justice secretary Teresa Cheng, was listed on the main board in July.

Officers of the Competition Commission visited ATAL Building Services Engineering Ltd on Wednesday with two search warrants, the company said in a filing late on Thursday.

Analogue shares opened down 8.7% on Friday after having been suspended on Thursday.

The board does not have sufficient information to assess the potential impact of the investigation on the group's operations and financials, the company said, adding it was seeking legal advice.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.