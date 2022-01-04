Oil

Hong Kong's airport launches $4 billion bond deal - term sheet

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hong Kong's Airport Authority will issue a four-tranche U.S. dollar bond to raise up to $4 billion to help fund its third runway expansion, according to a term sheet and sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The deal comprises a 5-year green bond tranche, with 10-, 30- and 40-year paper all denominated in U.S. dollars, the term sheet showed.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

The airport authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

