Hong Kong's Airport Authority raises HK$4 bln in 3.5-year bond -term sheet

January 02, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters

By Scott Murdoch

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Airport Authority has raised HK$4 billion ($511.82 million) in a 3.5-year bond, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The Airport Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside normal Hong Kong business hours.

The coupon for the bond was set at 3.83%, compared with the initial price guidance given to potential investors of 4.2%, according to the term sheet and an earlier term sheet sent by the deal's bookrunners.

Hong Kong's airport authority, which operates the city's main airport, typically issues U.S. dollar bonds at the start of each calendar year.

It intends to use the money raised on its capital expenditure programme, which centres on the development of the airport's third runway.

($1 = 7.8152 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sam Holmes)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
