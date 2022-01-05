Hong Kong's airport authority raises $4 bln in bond deal - term sheet

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's airport authority has raised $4 billion to fund its third runway development in a four-tranche U.S. dollar debt deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

It raised $1 billion in a five-year green bond tranche, $1.2 billion in the 10-year, $1.2 billion in the 30-year and $600m in the 40-year issue, the term sheet showed.

The airport authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

