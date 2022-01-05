Oil

Hong Kong's airport authority raises $4 bln in bond deal - term sheet

Scott Murdoch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's airport authority has raised $4 billion to fund its third runway development in a four-tranche U.S. dollar debt deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

It raised $1 billion in a five-year green bond tranche, $1.2 billion in the 10-year, $1.2 billion in the 30-year and $600m in the 40-year issue, the term sheet showed.

The airport authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

