Hong Kong unveils $15 bln in relief against coronavirus, protests

Repeats to attach to snap

HONG KONG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong unveiled measures worth HK$120 billion ($15 billion) in its annual budget on Wednesday to bolster an economy grappling with a coronavirus outbreak and months of anti-government protests.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the measures would include handouts of HK$10,000 for residents older than 18.

($1=7.7917 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.