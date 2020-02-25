Hong Kong unveils $15 bln in relief against coronavirus, protests

Contributor
Hong Kong newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong unveiled measures worth HK$120 billion ($15 billion) in its annual budget on Wednesday to bolster an economy grappling with a coronavirus outbreak and months of anti-government protests.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the measures would include handouts of HK$10,000 for residents older than 18.

($1=7.7917 Hong Kong dollars)

