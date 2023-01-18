Hong Kong to scrap isolation requirement for people with COVID

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

January 18, 2023 — 10:38 pm EST

HONG KONG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong said it will no longer require people infected with COVID-19 to quarantine from Jan. 30, removing one of the last major coronavirus restrictions in place in the Asian financial hub.

The scrapping of the isolation requirements is part of a decision to downgrade COVID-19's status to an endemic disease from a severe respiratory disease and follows a similar move by China on Jan.8.

"I have decided to scrap the quarantine order for COVID-infected patients. This is one of the important steps towards normalcy," city leader John Lee told a legislative meeting on Thursday.

People in Hong Kong are, however, still required to wear masks unless exercising.

Last week, high-speed rail services between Hong Kong and mainland China resumed for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

The re-opening comes amidst a massive wave of infections on the mainland following China's abrupt U-turn on its "zero-COVID" policy.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang, Clare Jim and Anne Marie Roantree; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

