Hong Kong to launch consultation on SPAC listings in third quarter

Contributor
Alun John Reuters
Published

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd will launch a consultation on rule changes in the third quarter of this year to allow special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list in the city, a summary of a meeting of the city's top finance officials published on Friday showed.

Rival Singapore Exchange launched a consultation on allowing SPACs earlier this year.

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Jason Neely)

