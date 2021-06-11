Hong Kong to launch consultation on SPAC listings in third quarter

HONG KONG, June 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK will launch a consultation on rule changes in the third quarter of this year to allow special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) to list in the city, a summary of a meeting of the city's top finance officials published on Friday showed.

Rival Singapore Exchange launched a consultation on allowing SPACs earlier this year.

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by Jason Neely)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.