Hong Kong to activate control measures on seafood imports from Japan

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Tuesday that he strongly opposed Japan's plan to release waste water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant and that he has instructed the city's government to "immediately activate" import control measures on Japanese seafood.

