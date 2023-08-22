News & Insights

Hong Kong to activate control measures on seafood imports from Japan

August 22, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Twinnie Siu, Joyce Zhou, Farah Master for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Tuesday that he strongly opposed Japan's plan to release waste water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant and that he has instructed the city's government to "immediately activate" import control measures on Japanese seafood.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu, Joyce Zhou and Farah Master; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((farah.master@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.