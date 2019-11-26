Hong Kong Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which is had climbed more than 520 points or 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,915-point plateau although it's predicted to rebound on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on cautious optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher - and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the oil companies, gains from the insurance stocks and a mixed picture from the property sector.

For the day, the index dropped 79.12 points or 0.29 percent to finish at the daily low of 26,913.92 after peaking at 27,227.87.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 4.88 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy surged 3.04 percent, WH Group plunged 2.28 percent, New World Development tumbled 1.71 percent, Sino Land soared 1.70 percent, Tencent Holdings and AIA Group both skidded 0.94 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 0.83 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties accelerated 0.70 percent, China Mobile retreated 0.65 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 0.40 percent, CITIC advanced 0.39 percent, Hang Lung Properties declined 0.37 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.35 percent, CNOOC sank 0.29 percent, Sands China added 0.27 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.22 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.22 percent, BOC Hong Kong eased 0.18 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks moved higher again on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 62.80 points or 0.22 percent to 28,129.27, while the NASDAQ gained 18.66 points or 0.22 percent to 8,651.15 and the S&P 500 rose 7.51 points or 0.24 percent to 3,141.15.

The modest strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum amid persistent optimism the U.S. and China will ultimately reach a trade agreement.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves, with some looking to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a continued and unexpected drop in consumer confidence in November. Also, the Commerce Department said new home sales pulled back from an upwardly revised level in October.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on optimism that the U.S.-China will ultimately reach an agreement to end their long-running trade dispute. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.40 to $58.41 a barrel.

