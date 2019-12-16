Hong Kong Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,200 points or 4.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 27,500-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the United States and China have finally concluded a portion of their elusive trade deal. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following profit taking from the properties, financials and oil and insurance companies, while the casinos offered support.

For the day, the index tumbled 179.67 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 27,508.09 after trading between 27,473.32 and 27,715.93.

Among the actives, CK Infrastructure surged 2.51 percent, while AIA Group plummeted 2.00 percent, Power Assets soared 1.87 percent, WH Group plunged 1.84 percent, China Mengniu Dairy and Wharf Real Estate both tumbled 1.59 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 1.36 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 1.33 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.21 percent, China Life Insurance Company retreated 1.16 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 1.04 percent, Techtronic Industries declined 0.95 percent, BOC Hong Kong sank 0.91 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 0.90 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.88 percent, CITIC lost 0.78 percent, New World Development fell 0.75 percent, Ping An Insurance slid 0.54 percent, CNOOC dipped 0.34 percent, Tencent Holdings eased 0.33 percent, Sands China added 0.25 percent, China Mobile gained 0.16 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, extending gains and hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 100.51 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 28,235.89, while the NASDAQ gained 79.35 points or 0.91 percent to 8,814.23 and the S&P 500 rose 22.65 points or 0.71 percent to 3,191.45.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week. The deal eliminates a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details.

In economic news, the National Association of Homebuilder noted a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence in December, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher Monday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. After jumping $0.89 to $60.07 a barrel last Friday, crude oil for January delivery edged up $0.14 to a three-month closing high of $60.21 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see November figures for unemployment later today; in October, the jobless rate was 3.1 percent.

