Hong Kong telco HKBN confirms takeover offer from infrastructure investor

March 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's HKBN Ltd 1310.HK on Thursday confirmed it got a non-binding letter of interest from infrastructure investor I Squared Asia Advisors, expressing an intent to buy the telecom firm.

HKBN said it has not yet reached an agreement, and will pursue further talks with the party.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

