Hong Kong telco HKBN confirms takeover offer from infrastructure investor

March 01, 2023 — 11:44 pm EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

March 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's HKBN Ltd 1310.HK on Thursday confirmed it got a non-binding letter of interest from infrastructure investor I Squared Asia Advisors, expressing an intent to buy the telecom firm.

HKBN said it has not yet reached an agreement, and will pursue further talks with the party.

