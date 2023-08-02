Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited - ADR (HKTVY) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 11.97

The average one-year price target for Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited - ADR (OTC:HKTVY) has been revised to 11.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 11.32 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.64 to a high of 12.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.54% from the latest reported closing price of 11.79 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HKTVY is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO 18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350, AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002
- Subsidiaries of Hong Kong Television Network Limited Name Jurisdiction of incorporation Percentage of interest held by HKTV Direct Indirect Attitude Holdings Limited British Virgin Islands — 100 % Best Intellect Limited British Virgin Islands 100 % —
- CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO 18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350, AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002
- Subsidiaries of Hong Kong Television Network Limited Name Jurisdiction of incorporation Percentage of interest held by HKTV Direct Indirect Attitude Holdings Limited British Virgin Islands — 100 % Best Intellect Limited British Virgin Islands 100 % —
- CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO 18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350, AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.