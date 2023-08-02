Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited - ADR (HKTVY) Price Target Increased by 5.73% to 11.97

The average one-year price target for Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited - ADR (OTC:HKTVY) has been revised to 11.97 / share. This is an increase of 5.73% from the prior estimate of 11.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.64 to a high of 12.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.54% from the latest reported closing price of 11.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HKTVY is 0.00%, a decrease of 22.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

