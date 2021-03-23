Hong Kong suspends vaccinations of two Pfizer/BioNTech batches amid defective packaging

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday it has suspended COVID-19 vaccinations from two batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot while it investigates a report of defective packaging but added it had no reason to believe product safety was at risk.

The government said in a statement it had received a written notice from distributor Fosun Industries regarding "packaging imperfections" and suspended vaccinations as a preventive measure.

