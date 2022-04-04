US Markets

Hong Kong suspends poultry from U.S., citing bird flu

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Hong Kong government has suspended imports of poultry meat and products from some parts of the United States because of an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza, it said on Monday.

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government has suspended imports of poultry meat and products from some parts of the United States because of an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza, it said on Monday.

(Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree Editing by David Goodman )

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular