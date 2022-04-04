Hong Kong suspends poultry from U.S., citing bird flu

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government has suspended imports of poultry meat and products from some parts of the United States because of an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza, it said on Monday.

(Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree Editing by David Goodman )

