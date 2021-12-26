Commodities

Hong Kong suspends Korean Air flights until Jan. 8 due to virus infections

Joyce Lee Reuters
The Hong Kong government ordered a two-week suspension of Korean Air Lines flights, Korean Air said on Monday, after some of its passengers traveling from South Korea to Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus upon landing last week according to Hong Kong's official news platform.

The suspension will last until January 8.

Korean Air, which runs flights between South Korea and Hong Kong three times a week, said it respects the entry regulations of the Hong Kong government, and all passengers had tested negative when it had checked.

