Hong Kong stocks slip on caution ahead of earnings, economic data

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5%

HSI -0.2%, HSCE +0.1%, CSI300 +0.4%

FTSE China A50 +0.3%

April 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday, tracking other Asian markets, amid expectations that a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data would drive home the damage done by the global coronavirus-led lockdowns.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index .HSI was down 49.98 points, or 0.21%, at 24,330.02. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index .HSCE rose 0.09% to 9,824.42.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares .HSCIE rose 0.7%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT dipped 0.13%, the financial sector .HSNF ended 0.05% lower and the property sector dipped 1.2%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd 1177.HK, which gained 2.95%, while the biggest loser was Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd 0016.HK, which fell 2.94%.

** Hong Kong companies will start to publish their results for the first quarter, with most of them expected to record relatively big losses, which could dampen the market sentiment, analysts at Guodu Hong Kong said in report.

** China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.59%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 1.15%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0755 per U.S. dollar at 0826 GMT, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 7.0725.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 27.01% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.