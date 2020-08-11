Commodities

Hong Kong stocks rise over 2% as consumer firms rally; China up

Contributors
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong shares rose the most in more than a month on Tuesday, as investors scooped up consumer stocks reliant on demand from mainland China amid signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy and rising Sino-U.S. tensions.

SSEC 0.3%, CSI300 0.7%, HSI 2.4%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.5%

FTSE China A50 +1.2%

SHANGHAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose the most in more than a month on Tuesday, as investors scooped up consumer stocks reliant on demand from mainland China amid signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy and rising Sino-U.S. tensions.

** By the lunch break, the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 2.4% at 24,962.48 points, marking its biggest intraday percentage rise since July 6. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE firmed 2.3% to 10,217.11.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng consumer discretionary index .HSCICD jumped as much as 3.1% to its highest in nearly seven months, with Chinese hot-pot restaurant chain operator Haidilao International Holding 6862.HK surging 11.9% to a record peak.

** "Investors are shifting their focus to consumer players that benefit from China's robust domestic demand, as they are less impacted by the Sino-U.S. tensions," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group.

** China is looking to reduce its reliance on overseas markets and technology for its economic development, government advisers say, as U.S. hostility and a pandemic increase external risks that could hamper longer-term progress.

** Adding to signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy, data on Monday showed China's factory deflation eased in July as global oil prices rose and industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels.

** Market participants are relatively confident in China's economic recovery, which is faster than other major economies, Linus said.

** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC firmed 0.33% to 3,390.37 points, while China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.66%.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext .CNT added 0.2%, while the newly-launched STAR50 .STAR50 eased 1.2%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.10%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.77%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.95 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% firmer than the previous close of 6.9621.

** As of 0358 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 36.35% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular